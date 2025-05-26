Analysts Set Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT at $93.50

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SIGI

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $86.28 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $117,705.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,258.76. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.