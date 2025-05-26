Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APGE stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

APGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $48,463.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,485.84. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,175 shares of company stock worth $587,191 in the last three months. 42.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

