Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,023 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $17.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.55. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $44.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,157.86. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 11,426 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $218,236.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,490. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock worth $740,590. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

