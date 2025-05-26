AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,142 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $156.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $563,639.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,748.84. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,369.85. The trade was a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,709 shares of company stock worth $6,224,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

