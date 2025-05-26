ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARR. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARR opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

ARMOUR Residential REIT last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT's dividend payout ratio is presently -822.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

