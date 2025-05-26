Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

