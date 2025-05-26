Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Up 25% – What’s Next?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 871,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,088,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Azincourt Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.78.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile



Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

Featured Stories

