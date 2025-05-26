Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Holdings Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE:CIB opened at $41.56 on Monday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $0.5745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 17.13%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

