Bank of America Corp DE Buys 11,719 Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF alerts:

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.