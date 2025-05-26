Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 121,368 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,368 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in MRC Global by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MRC Global by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Wall Street Zen cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of MRC opened at $12.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $15.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

