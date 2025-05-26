Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives $319.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Beigene from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Beigene from $312.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Beigene from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Beigene Stock Performance

ONC opened at $241.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Beigene has a 52-week low of $141.31 and a 52-week high of $287.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.93. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Beigene will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 41,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $9,333,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $24,674,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,129,685 shares of company stock valued at $290,450,134. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beigene

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

