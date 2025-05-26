Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Belden by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 157,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,167,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $441,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,776.79. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,724 shares of company stock worth $720,651 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC opened at $106.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.58. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

