Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $4.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $290.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.62 and a beta of 0.40. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3,535.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

