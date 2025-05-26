BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

