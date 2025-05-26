BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Holdings Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,365,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,925 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIGZ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 389,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 512,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 173,738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,571,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $6.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0862 per share. This represents a yield of 16.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.