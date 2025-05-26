Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $23.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,571,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after buying an additional 189,082 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $620.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 692.31%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

