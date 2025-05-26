Brokerages Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Target Price at $81.62

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.62.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,792. The trade was a 77.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,991,738.90. The trade was a 46.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after buying an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $85.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $87.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

