Brokerages Set FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Target Price at $10.03

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.08. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 6.01.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The energy company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 113.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

