Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Price Target at C$310.90

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$310.90.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$298.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$336.00 to C$341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.
