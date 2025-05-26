Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Price Target at C$310.90

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$310.90.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFC shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$328.00 to C$349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$298.00 to C$305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$336.00 to C$341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Down 0.2%

About Intact Financial

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$302.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$292.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$277.54. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$218.58 and a 12-month high of C$311.29.

(Get Free Report

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.