Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT at $374.42

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.50.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LPLA opened at $372.50 on Wednesday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $390.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,740,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 27.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,635,000 after purchasing an additional 276,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

