Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $18.92

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Magnite Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Magnite has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 256.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $244,109.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,579.50. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $152,455.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,507.62. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,469 shares of company stock worth $919,285. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 352.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

