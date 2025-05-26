Brokerages Set Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Target Price at $8.46

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCW shares. Raymond James started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE MCW opened at $7.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Mister Car Wash’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 93,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $792,459.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,768.87. The trade was a 62.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jodi Taylor sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $36,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,932 shares in the company, valued at $260,739.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,267 shares of company stock worth $2,242,916. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

