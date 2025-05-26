Brokerages Set Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Rezolve AI Limited (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RZLV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RZLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RZLV opened at $2.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Rezolve AI has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

