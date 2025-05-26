Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) PT at $79.67

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. This represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $63.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.20. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

