Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Price at $125.17

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.17.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at VSE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

In other VSE news, Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,431.06. This represents a 42.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 113,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 361,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 103,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Price Performance

VSEC stock opened at $126.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. VSE has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $139.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.34.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

