Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Price at $125.17

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.17.
VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 113,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in VSE by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 361,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,394,000 after purchasing an additional 103,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
VSEC stock opened at $126.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69. VSE has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $139.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.35 and a beta of 1.34.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $256.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
