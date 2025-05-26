Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 53,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $28.91 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

