Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $52.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cactus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cactus Stock Up 0.2%

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 238,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 197,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. Cactus has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

About Cactus

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.