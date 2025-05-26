Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $52.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cactus
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cactus Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. Cactus has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01.
Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Cactus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.
About Cactus
Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cactus
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.