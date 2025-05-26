Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $14,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in Cactus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

