Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Camtek were worth $16,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAMT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 364.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

CAMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $64.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.90.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

