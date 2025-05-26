Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 182.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Capri by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

