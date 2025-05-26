Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Celcuity Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CELC stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $395.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.56. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celcuity by 59.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,257,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,182 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Celcuity by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,565,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,468,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the fourth quarter worth about $3,450,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 140,642 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

