Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Century Communities by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $53.01 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. This represents a 5.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

