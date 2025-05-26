Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 19,962 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,435 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Transocean were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 609,681 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,247 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 195,087 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,295 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares in the company, valued at $947,537.98. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

Transocean stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.25.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

