Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXE opened at $115.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 0.46. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.88 and its 200-day moving average is $103.21.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

