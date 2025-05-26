Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

CHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$20.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$14.63 and a 12 month high of C$24.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.96. The stock has a market cap of C$546.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Copp purchased 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.12 per share, with a total value of C$100,197.60. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

