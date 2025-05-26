Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.
CHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Chorus Aviation
In related news, Senior Officer Colin Copp purchased 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.12 per share, with a total value of C$100,197.60. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.
