Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,366 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $200.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.