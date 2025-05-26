Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 40,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bowhead Specialty by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,599,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowhead Specialty

In related news, Director Ava Schnidman purchased 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

BOW opened at $36.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.13. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bowhead Specialty

Free Report

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

