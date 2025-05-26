Clear Street Derivatives LLC Sells 2,172,978 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clear Street Derivatives LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,622,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,172,978 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 61.8% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,783,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida increased its stake in NVIDIA by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 14,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 284,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,152,000 after purchasing an additional 89,650 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 659,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,557,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

