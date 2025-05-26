Construction Stocks To Consider – May 24th

Get alerts:

United States Steel, IonQ, Berkshire Hathaway, Autodesk, and Union Pacific are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies involved in building and developing infrastructure, residential and commercial properties, and related civil works. They include general contractors, engineering and design firms, manufacturers of construction materials (like cement and steel), and suppliers of heavy equipment. Because construction activity is closely tied to economic growth, interest rates and government spending, these stocks tend to outperform during expansions and underperform in downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of X traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.50. 53,706,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,711. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. 53,689,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,457,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -56.34 and a beta of 2.46.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $503.94. 3,165,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.28 and a 200 day moving average of $488.27. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.35. 3,196,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.64 and a 200 day moving average of $286.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.18. 3,227,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average of $233.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

