Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.55.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

