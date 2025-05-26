CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $17,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 35,553.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,320,000 after buying an additional 201,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $59,250,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at $18,197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 102,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after buying an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,852,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,638,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $300.91 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.90 and a 1-year high of $436.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.67.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSWI

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,340.08. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,989 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,506.24. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,736. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.