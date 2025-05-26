Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $428.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $430.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

