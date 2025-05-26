D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 30,671 Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 186,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 149,053 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,255,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after buying an additional 227,628 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

FHTX opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $230.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FHTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

