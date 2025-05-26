D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,710 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $9,941,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,994,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 565,017 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in AerSale by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AerSale from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AerSale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of ASLE opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $274.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.59 and a beta of 0.30. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

