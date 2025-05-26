D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $553,000 Holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 70,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 90,844 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOMR stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

