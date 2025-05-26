D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $453,000 in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 116,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biomea Fusion Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of BMEA stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.07. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
