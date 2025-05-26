D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $53.76 on Monday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 33.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

