D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 75,172 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,172 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

HRTG opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $726.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.68 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,770.60. This trade represents a 0.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,862.60. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRTG. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

