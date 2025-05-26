Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 795.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.8%

FDP stock opened at $34.43 on Monday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $52,474.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,769.16. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,935.20. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,469 shares of company stock worth $319,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

