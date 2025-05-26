Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.08 Million Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. FMR LLC grew its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,181,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,057,000 after acquiring an additional 301,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,319 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,492,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,316,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,387,000 after purchasing an additional 158,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,569,000 after buying an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perella Weinberg Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

PWP stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -65.12%.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

